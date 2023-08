News From Law.com

At least three lawsuits have been filed over this month's wildfires that killed nearly 100 people in Hawaii. Two class actions were filed on Saturday, and a lawsuit on behalf of four residents and a business owner in Lahaina filed a case on Monday. All the suits allege Hawaiian Electric Co. failed to shut off power to its power lines despite warnings of wildfire risk and high winds. One lawsuit also names Maui County for failing to activate sirens.

August 14, 2023

