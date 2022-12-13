Its Inviting Mass Lawsuits: Pa. Justices Restrict Exception ...

News From Law.com

A split Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling has made it harder for plaintiffs to get around a two-year statute of limitations on wrongful death suits against health care providers. The high court majority on Monday determined that a tolling provision under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error Act for instances when the decedent's cause of death has been concealed does not apply to situations in which circumstances leading to the death were concealed. Under the MCARE provision, majority opinion author Justice David Wecht said, "cause of death" refers only to the medical meaning of the phrase and not the legal interpretation.

December 13, 2022, 3:08 PM