Its His Mantra: Christopher Wray, Under Scrutiny for Trump S...

Shortly after Christopher Wray left King & Spalding to lead the FBI, he called about 250 senior officials in the bureau for a two-day "stand-down" in Quantico, Virginia, to emphasize the importance of impartiality and the need to avoid even the appearance of bias. At the time, the FBI was dealing with the fallout from former Director James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, which many Democrats blamed for the former secretary of state's loss in 2016.

Government

August 11, 2022, 6:21 PM