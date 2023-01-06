Its Different When Youre Paying the Bill: What Bilzin Sumber...

News From Law.com

If South Florida lawyers were to play a word association game with the name "Sara Herald," the top answers would probably be, "real estate" and "dealmaker." Now a partner at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod, Herald has had a hand in some of the biggest deals in South Florida and is a leader in affordable housing and pro bono work. But it was a hiatus from law and real estate into the world of business between 1992 and 2018 that she said provided the most valuable lawyering lessons of her career.

Real Estate

January 06, 2023, 12:05 PM