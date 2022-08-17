Its Completely Outrageous: Reed Smith Fights Attempt to Retr...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Justice Department wants to retry a Florida nursing home operator who had his 20-year fraud sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump, setting up a novel legal clash over presidential clemency power. Philip Esformes operated a network of nursing homes in the Miami area and was convicted on 20 federal counts in a sprawling health care fraud case in 2019. The jury also failed to reach a verdict on six counts. But in his final month in office, Trump commuted Esformes' sentence.

August 17, 2022, 2:02 PM