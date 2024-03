News From Law.com

A yearlong suspension of civil and matrimonial trials in three New Jersey counties has been lifted now that the shortage of judges in those locations has abated. Civil and matrimonial trials will resume March 4 in Vicinage 13, which consists of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said. The announcement comes almost exactly a year after a shortage of judges prompted a trial moratorium in those areas.

Government

March 01, 2024, 5:29 PM

nature of claim: /