My Chi To has been Voya Financial's chief legal officer since September 2022. Prior to that, she was executive deputy superintendent of insurance at the New York State Department of Financial Services for 2-½ years. There, she led a 500-person division—including examiners, actuaries and lawyers—supervising more than 1,600 entities with $5.5 trillion in assets. She talked with Law.com's Trudy Knockless about her career.

November 14, 2023, 2:00 PM

