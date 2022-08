News From Law.com

Phillips Lytle on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of firms launching psychedelics practices as researchers study the compounds for possible new treatments for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. Special counsel Kyle Mack and partner Lisa Smith will lead the regional firm's psychedelics and mental health therapies practice group. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada.

Cannabis

August 17, 2022, 6:41 PM