Its a Major Commitment: Feedback Ensures Trial Training Prog...

News From Law.com

This summer, two locally based firms put their fledgling attorneys' skills to the test before introducing them to the realities of the courtroom, staging trials and coaching their novice litigators through the process. Blank Rome and Marshall Dennehey both offered a window into their mock trial training programs, a targeted investment in upper-level associates and, for Marshall Dennehey, newly appointed partners preparing to handle their own cases.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 02, 2024, 10:51 AM