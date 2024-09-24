Its a Great Day to Be a Gator Lawyer: UF Takes Top Spot on B...

News From Law.com

The release of the Florida Board of Bar Examiner's bar exam results has the dean at one Florida college of law exclaiming, "It's a great day to be a Gator lawyer!" The results of the July bar exam, which took place in Tampa, saw the University of Florida College of Law in Gainesville send 160 first-time bar takers. One hundred and forty-five passed. "This 90.6% passage rate puts us No. 1 in the state for the first time in a decade!" said Merritt McAlister, interim dean.

Education

September 24, 2024, 6:02 PM