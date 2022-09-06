Its a Good Time to Be a Plaintiff Lawyer in Georgia—But fo...

News From Law.com

After a recent string of multi-million dollar jury verdicts in favor of plaintiffs in professional liability disputes, some attorneys contend it's a good time to be a plaintiff's lawyer in Georgia. Litigators credit the positive plaintiff outcomes to an increase in the number of cases being tried amid fewer insurance settlements and a shift in juror attitudes post COVID-19. But at least one lawyer cautions that the spike in plaintiff victories may be shortlived.

Georgia

September 06, 2022, 10:00 AM