This morning the Litigation Daily picks up our "Best I've Ever Seen" series by discussing how Jacob Buchdahl of Susman Godfrey keeps things fun for his team. In the run-up to a 2016 patent trial, he insisted the team take a night off for dinner and a movie. "Take a little break as a group, have a few laughs and then get back to work. Because it's an extremely intense exercise preparing for trial. And it cannot be absolutely 24/7."

New York

November 14, 2022, 6:30 AM