It's a bad time to get divorced in New Jersey, with conditions in the state's courts prompting some litigants to try alternate dispute resolution. But some matrimonial lawyers think a switch to ADR could entail a big adjustment for certain litigants. A judge shortage prompted the state judiciary to declare a matrimonial trial moratorium in six counties, while elsewhere in the state, backlogged cases are making matrimonial trial dates scarce.

April 04, 2023, 6:46 PM

