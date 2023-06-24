New Suit - Usury

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of ITG Brands LLC. The suit brings claims against a fleet of merchant cash advance companies for allegedly running an illegal moneylending enterprise. The complaint contends that the defendants' illegal practices drove market research firm Zoom Insights LLC into bankruptcy, resulting in tens of millions of dollars owed to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05345, ITG Brands, LLC v. Yellowstone Capital, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 24, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

ITG Brands, LLC

Plaintiffs

Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard

defendants

Capital Merchant Services, LLC

David Glass

Funderz.net, LLC d/b/a Hop Capital and d/b/a Business Merchant Funding

Gavriel Yitzchakov

Green Capital Funding LLC

Joseph Yitzchakov

Midnight Capital, LLC

Tsvi Davis

World Global Capital, LLC

Yellowstone Capital, LLC

Yitzhak D. Stern

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims