Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of ITG Brands LLC. The suit brings claims against a fleet of merchant cash advance companies for allegedly running an illegal moneylending enterprise. The complaint contends that the defendants' illegal practices drove market research firm Zoom Insights LLC into bankruptcy, resulting in tens of millions of dollars owed to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05345, ITG Brands, LLC v. Yellowstone Capital, LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 24, 2023, 1:12 PM