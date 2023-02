News From Law.com International

The elite Italian firm Chiomenti has grabbed a nine-lawyer M&A team in Milan, including two veteran partners, from rival firm BonelliErede. The arrivals will help Chiomenti build out its team in public and private M&A, infrastructure and energy in anticipation of an uptick in work as Italy rebuilds from the pandemic.

Legal Services

February 10, 2023, 10:32 AM