It Will Be Taken Seriously: Judge Clarifies Order in Class A...

An order clarifying preliminary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs in a class action against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reiterated that Medicaid benefits must be restored to members of the class. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed for individuals to stay on their Medicaid plan without it being terminated or reduced until the end of the Public Health Emergency. That protection was revised, which caused people to lose access to benefits available only through Medicaid.

Government

March 06, 2023, 4:03 PM