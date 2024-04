News From Law.com

guyen is the co-founder of eBrevia, and founder of Ivy Link and Crimson Advisors. The entrepreneur, investor and former attorney co-founded eBrevia in 2011, sold it in 2018, and then bought it back in 2024. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, he was chief-of-staff & legal officer at Vantage Properties. Before that, he was associate general counsel at AQR Capital Management and an associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

AI & Automation

April 05, 2024, 3:06 PM

nature of claim: /