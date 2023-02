News From Law.com

An attorney accused of stealing law firm clients, poaching employees and wielding a bat at a partner in the Palm Beach courthouse coffee shop has been hit by a state court jury with a multimillion-dollar verdict. That's good news for Johnny A. Pineyro, who founded the plaintiff, the Florida Injury Law Firm, and previously hired the main defendant, Thomas P. Schmitt, as an associate.

Florida

February 23, 2023, 2:06 PM