The Georgia Court of Appeals is poised to decide if attorneys operating on a contingency fee who lost work during the pandemic qualified for unemployment under the CARES Act. When a DeKalb lawyer--who was in the role of primary caregiver to children--tried to conduct his practice, it was unworkable, and that the situation was precisely the sort contemplated in the Covid-era law.

December 05, 2023, 1:17 PM

