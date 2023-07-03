It Truly Isnt Perfect: Questions Surface Over 3Ms $12.5B PFA...

News From Law.com

Questions are surfacing over 3M's $12.5 billion water contamination settlement. Three New York towns filed an objection to the settlement this week, and attorneys general from 14 states, including New Jersey and Texas, plan to respond this Monday with their concerns. At a July 14 hearing, co-lead plaintiffs' lawyer Scott Summy acknowledged the settlement 'truly isn't perfect' but he insisted it was adequate given the prospect that 3M could file for bankruptcy.

July 21, 2023, 2:32 PM

