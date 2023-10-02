It Took More Than 25 Lawyers—But Foley & Lardner Just Beat...

News From Law.com

A Foley & Lardner team secured the complete exoneration of a Dallas-area direct-selling wellness company that was the target of a Federal Trade Commission pyramid scheme lawsuit. A senior district judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas denied the FTC's requested relief on five claims made against Neora LLC and its founder Jeff Olson. Foley & Lardner described this as a landmark case in that it is the first time a direct-selling company has defeated the FTC's pyramid scheme claims in a court trial, and the first victory of its kind since Amway prevailed in an administrative law decision in 1979. Edward Burbach, chair of Foley's Government Solutions Practice and co-chair of the firm's State Attorneys General Practice, said, "We at Foley are very proud of our interdisciplinary team who worked tirelessly together to achieve this victorious result for Neora."

