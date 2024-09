News From Law.com

A Chicago-based adult card game company that bought pristine land near the SpaceX launch facility in South Texas as a prank is suing SpaceX for trespass. The lawsuit alleges SpaceX construction contractors illegally trespassed on land owned by Cards Against Humanity LLC, paved over native grasslands and are using the property to store building materials and heavy vehicles.

Legal Services

September 24, 2024, 3:58 PM