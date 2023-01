Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to New York Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a windstorm, was filed by Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gresens on behalf of IT Mid-City Plaza LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, IT Mid-City Plaza, LLC v. Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 6:03 PM