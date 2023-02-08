It Just Isnt There: Bankruptcy Judge Tosses Girardi Keese Tr...

Breaking News From Law.com

In a blow to the Girardi Keese trustee's efforts to claw back stolen client funds, a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday dismissed her case against one of the firm's largest lenders. The Aug. 31 lawsuit alleged California Attorney Lending II and its purported owner, Joseph DiNardo, as well as an affiliate, had an "insider" role in the law firm's financial affairs. "Give us one more shot," the trustee's lawyer implored. But the judge replied: "It just isn't there."

February 08, 2023, 6:15 PM