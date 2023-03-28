It is a Problem. Judiciary Panel Chews Over Recusal Disclosu...

News From Law.com

A judiciary committee will further look into federal appellate judge Ralph Erickson's suggestion to tweak current recusal disclosure procedures, stemming from his concern that those on the bench who have holdings in Berkshire Hathaway may face conflict-of-interest issues. The Committee on Civil Rules decided Tuesday to do more research on whether corporations named in lawsuits should be required to share its parent organization as well as "grandparent" organizations that own stake in the parent.

March 28, 2023, 7:18 PM

