The Pennsylvania House of Representatives convened Tuesday to kick off a special session addressing legislation that would open up a two-year window in which survivors of childhood sexual abuse could sue their abusers. According to attorneys, the window could benefit a huge number of now-adult survivors, but political hurdles still stand in the way of the change, which has otherwise garnered widespread support.

Pennsylvania

February 21, 2023, 5:27 PM