New Suit

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and other counsel filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court targeting the U.S. government over its family separation policy circa 2018. The suit, brought on behalf of three pairs of indigenous Guatemalan fathers and children, accuses the U.S. of separating the children from their fathers, and physically abusing the plaintiffs while forcing them to live in 'putrid' detention centers. The case is 3:22-cv-05333, I.T. et al v. United States of America.

Government

September 20, 2022, 3:47 PM