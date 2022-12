New Suit - Trademark

Parsons Behle & Latimer and Tantalo & Adler filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of IT Creations California, a manufacturer of high end computers. The complaint takes aim at IT Creations and Kyle Jacobs for allegedly continuing to use the plaintiff's mark without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00782, IT Creations California v. IT Creations et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 6:14 PM