Trantolo & Trantolo secured a $1.25 million settlement for a client after a motorcycle collision. It was disputed whether the crash was caused by road rageā€”an obstacle for plaintiff counsel. Andrew Fallucca, the plaintiff, was traveling on Derby Avenue in Orange, Connecticut, when Jerzy Narowski, a limo driver and one of the defendants, allegedly unexpectedly moved from the right to the left lane, hitting the plaintiff's motorcycle, the complaint said.

November 14, 2023, 12:23 PM

