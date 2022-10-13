It Cant Be a Battle: Advice for Handling DOJ Compliance Moni...

News From Law.com

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department announced that, to the extent compliance monitorships were perceived as being "disfavored" under the Trump administration, that would no longer be the case under the new leadership. That announcement was followed by a succession of corporate criminal resolutions that included compliance monitorships: Balfour Beatty for defrauding the U.S. military, NatWest for securities fraud, Stericycle for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and two monitorships for Glencore, one for FCPA violations and a second for market manipulation.

