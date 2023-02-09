It Can Do Real Freaking Work: Could Lawyers be Replaced by C...

News From Law.com International

ChatGPT, the language modelling AI taking the world by storm of late, has also garnered significant excitement amongst the legal industry. In conversations with lawyers from across some of the U.Ks top law firms, lawyers shared their thoughts on the exciting capabilities of the chatbot, as well as the potential risks. There are concerns about the way law firms could use the language modelling AI taking the world by storm, but many tech experts believe it is just a matter of time before the industry finds ways to use it.

Technology

February 09, 2023, 5:57 AM