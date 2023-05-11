It Can Be Trained on Case Law: How a Lawyer is Using Generat...

News From Law.com

As some lawyers attempt to wrap their minds around generative artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and the role it can play in the legal sphere, a Georgia attorney has fully embraced the technological advancement by implementing it into his law practice. Wetherington Law Firm founding partner Matt Q. Wetherington has revolutionized his personal injury law firm by employing its own generative pre-trained transformer, or GPT, to handle a variety of tasks, ranging from summarizing documents to developing internal policies and external marketing materials.

AI & Automation

May 11, 2023, 9:31 AM

