News From Law.com

Leidos, the IT and engineering giant once known as SAIC, has lured Dan Antal back to the company to serve as general counsel. He joins Reston, Virginia-based Leidos from aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce Defense and North America, a Reston-based unit of London-based Rolls-Royce. At Leidos, Antal will replace Jerry Howe, who is retiring.

Technology

January 18, 2024, 12:46 PM

nature of claim: /