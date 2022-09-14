Issue of Fact in Affidavit Sabotaged Insureds Case | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A Miami insurance litigator convinced Florida's Third District Court of Appeal to reverse and remand a ruling by arguing that in an affidavit the plaintiff did not have to file, a triable issue existed based on the underlying law and that a jury—not the trial judge—should determine the reasonableness of an insured's excuse. Michael J. Neimand, an attorney for defendant United Automobile Insurance Co., challenged Miami-Dade County Judge Lawrence D. King's entry of summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff, provider G&O Rehabilitation Center Inc.

