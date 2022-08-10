Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kelly Hart & Hallman removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bell Textron, an aerospace manufacturer and subsidiary of Textron, to Texas Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed on behalf of ISS Aviation, which agreed to act as Bell's exclusive representative for the sale of helicopters to the Guyana government. The suit accuses Bell of unilaterally cancelling the contract and entering a deal directly with the Guyana government without ISS Aviation's involvement. The complaint seeks to recover a commission based on the new deal, which is valued at $256 million. The lawsuit was filed by Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann. The case is 4:22-cv-00689, ISS Aviation Inc. (Wyoming) et al. v. Bell Textron Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

August 10, 2022, 4:31 PM