Who Got The Work

K. Bryance Metheny of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for Home Depot in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed Nov. 14 in Alabama Northern District Court by Winston Cooks LLC, accuses Home Depot of systemic racial discrimination by failing to enforce racially non discriminatory attendance policies and racially unequal terms and conditions of employment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor, is 2:22-cv-01447, Israel v. Home Depot Inc.