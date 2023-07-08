New Suit - Trade Secrets

Isosceles Holdings d/b/a Venturi Restoration, a provider of disaster recovery and restoration services, sued three ex-employees and former subcontractor Alliance Environmental Group on Friday in Oregon District Court. The suit asserts claims for breach of contract, unfair competition and misappropriation of trade secrets in connection with Alliance's hiring of 15 former Venturi employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01004, Isosceles Holdings, LLC dba Venturi Restoration v. Alliance Environmental Group LLC et al.

July 08, 2023, 1:45 PM

