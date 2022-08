Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wakefield & Kirkpatrick on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Daniel Whitmore and other counsel on behalf of Hibo Isman, who asserts that State Farm improperly assed a total loss claim. The case is 2:22-cv-01143, Isman v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.