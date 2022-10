Who Got The Work

Traci H. Rollins and Preethi Sekharan of Gunster have entered appearances for Spencer Antle and Island Company LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 22 in Florida Southern District Court by Christopher & Weisberg on behalf of Island IP Acquisitions LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:22-cv-81293, Island IP Acquisitions LLC v. Antle et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 10, 2022, 9:43 AM