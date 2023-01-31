Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cravath, Swaine & Moore on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Germany-based construction company Priedemann Facade Lab GmbH to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Gerber Ciano Kelly & Brady on behalf of Island Exterior Fabricators and Island International Exterior Fabricators, accuses Priedemann of failing to develop facade designs on two New York properties pursuant to executed professional services agreements and 'industry standards.' The case is 1:23-cv-00678, Island Exterior Fabricators, LLC et al v. Priedemann Facade Lab GmbH.

Construction & Engineering

January 31, 2023, 4:59 AM