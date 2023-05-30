Who Got The Work

Melissa M. Coates and Brian M. Ercole of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Independent Living Systems in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed April 14 in Florida Southern District Court by Stueve Siegel Hanson; Morgan & Morgan; and Abington Cole + Ellery. The suit pursues claims over a 2022 data breach that affected more than 4 million people. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-21433, Isip et al v. Independent Living Systems, LLC.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

