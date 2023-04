New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan, Stueve Siegel Hanson and Abington Cole + Ellery filed a data breach class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, targeting health services company Independent Living Systems, pursues claims over a 2022 data breach that affected more than 4 million people. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21433, Isip et al v. Independent Living Systems, LLC.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Armin Isip

Mathew George

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Independent Living Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 890/