New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over the sale of dark chocolate products. The court action, brought by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; Freed Kanner London & Millen; and other law firms, is part of a string of cases alleging that the chocolate products contain harmful levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00369, Ish-Hurwitz v. Trader Joe's Company, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 7:55 PM