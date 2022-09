New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Toyota was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Nagel Rice, contends that a hybrid system cable in certain Toyota vehicles is susceptible to corrosion due to insufficient protection from the elements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05673, Isenberg et al. v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. et al.