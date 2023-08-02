Who Got The Work

Daniel A. Schwartz and Elizabeth H. Buchanan of Shipman & Goodwin have entered appearances for Concrete Support Systems and Mark Grace in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed July 10 in Connecticut District Court by Gfeller Laurie LLP on behalf of trench shoring and formwork equipment manufacturer Friedr. Ischebeck GmbH and Ischebeck USA Inc. The suit contends that the defendants sold counterfeit equipment designed to look exactly like genuine Ischebeck equipment in violation of an executed distribution agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny, is 3:23-cv-00919, Ischebeck USA, Inc. et al v. Concrete Support Systems, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Friedr. Ischebeck Gmbh

Ischebeck USA, Inc.

Gfeller Laurie LLP

defendants

Concrete Support Systems, LLC

Mark Grace

defendant counsels

Shipman & Goodwin

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims