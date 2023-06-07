Is US-Rooted Resentment Brewing at Freshfields? | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com International

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's U.S. growth has been a key part of its global strategy in recent years. In 2022, the U.K.-founded firm said its U.S. efforts were paying off, with the U.S. driving "a significant portion" of its 10% revenue increase. The U.S. operation's growth is outstripping all the firm's other regions. But all this begs a few key questions: how much is it all costing? When will the U.S. operations become a net contributor to the wider firm's profits? And do partners have the patience to see it through?

June 07, 2023, 5:51 AM

