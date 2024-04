News From Law.com

General counsel must set high expectations for in-house lawyers while not being so demanding that they create a culture of fear and blame that drives away top talent. Striking the right balance is not easy, speakers on a workplace-culture panel at ALM Global's General Counsel Conference Midwest in Chicago acknowledged, especially given the crushing workloads and hybrid work arrangements in many departments.

April 23, 2024, 7:42 AM

