News From Law.com

Although New York cannabis regulators indicated they wouldn't allow "Big Cannabis" to flood the emerging industry, Tully Rinckey senior associate Ryan McCall said he didn't see much teeth behind that assertion. And that's why attorneys in the industry are takibg a wait-and-see stance as the industry rollout opens up over the upcoming months.

Cannabis

September 15, 2023, 2:14 PM

nature of claim: /