International law firms are scaling back in the city in droves and cross-border work has all but dried up, threatening domestic Hong Kong law firms and their livelihood. Recent news about Mayer Brown separating from its Hong Kong affiliate, setting the stage for a potential revival of the homegrown Johnson Stokes & Master brand, is fueling discussion about the future of Hong Kong practices.

Legal Services

May 14, 2024, 12:42 AM

