Famed Florida defense attorney Roy Black of Black Srebnick decried the "death of advocacy" in his letter to the editor over a ruling in which a federal judge in Miami hit an attorney with a contempt order and a $500 fine after he "uttered a few words over the critical time limit." But is that how fellow litigators and jury consultants perceive the sanction delivered by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez?

Florida

February 16, 2023, 12:31 PM